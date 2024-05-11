SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for an informative Vet Center Presentation.

Meet veterans outreach program specialist and U.S. Army veteran Morgana Isenberg. She will speak about the Vet Center and its services, including mental health counseling, groups, activities, and referral services. Learn about the services and support available to veterans in our community. We’re confident that Morgana will be able to help with any questions you have.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.