Vermont’s Watershed Wildlife at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m., meet some of Vermont’s Watershed Wildlife with the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum at the Rockingham Library. All life on Earth depends on water. Attendees will meet some of the animals found in their local watershed and get to know them and their connections to water a little better. There will be live animals at this event.

This program will also be the final event for the Rockingham Library’s 2022 summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information contact the Library at 802-463-4270, youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St in Bellows Falls.