“Vermont’s Stone Mysteries” at Springfield OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The postponed Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program “Vermont’s Stone Mysteries” has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 29, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church, on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Historian Howard Coffin will present the story of how he explored ancient stone chamber sites with Barry Fell in the 1970s and wrote the first stories on Fell’s claims. Harvard professor Fell made the claim that Vermont was settled more than 2,000 years ago by Europeans. He said stone chambers and inscriptions that they left behind still exist. People thought stone chambers might have been root cellars of settlers in colonial times, but the research showed they are testament to people much earlier than that. Most archaeologists disputed Fell at the time, and controversy still exists about it all.

OLLI is a senior educational program through the University of Vermont, run by local volunteer members. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee. Preregistration can be done online with a credit card at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. You may also register over the phone, using your credit card, by calling 802-656-8407 during regular office hours, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The final program of the semester will be on May 6, when actor Stephen Collins comes to spend an evening with us as Walt Whitman, describing the accomplishments of his lifetime.