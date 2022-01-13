Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day on Jan. 29

REGION – Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day will Saturday, Jan. 29, this year, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

When asked about ice fishing, Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick stated, “Ice fishing can be a great way to introduce people to how much fun fishing can be. Showing youngsters or adult new anglers how to jig for perch or how to use tip-ups is rewarding and it can provide an excellent meal of fresh fish. Perhaps best of all, the experience almost always creates fond memories to last a lifetime.”

Free Ice Fishing Day is held annually on the last Saturday of January. Resident and nonresident anglers may ice fish on any Vermont body of water open to ice fishing, even without a fishing license, on Free Ice Fishing Day.

For tips on ice fishing and how to ice fish safely, go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Visit the virtual ice fishing festival for a video presentation on fish identification, safety, and cooking.

To learn about fishing regulations, you can pick up a free copy of the “2022 Fishing Guide and Regulations” booklet from any Vermont license agent or Interstate highway rest area, or download it from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.