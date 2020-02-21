Vermont State Police investigate suspicious death in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Vermont State Police is investigating the suspicious death of a 49-year-old woman at a home in the town of Ludlow.

The Ludlow Police Department was notified by a friend of the victim shortly before Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 8 p.m., that the woman had been found deceased at a home on N. Hill Cross Road. Ludlow Police asked the Vermont State Police to assist in the investigation.

The investigation remains in its earliest stages. Preliminary investigation indicates the woman had been housesitting at the residence and was last heard from on Wednesday morning. There are no indications to suggest any threat to public safety.

The victim’s body is being transported Friday, Feb. 21, to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Her identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident in conjunction with the Ludlow Police Department.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Updates will be provided when additional information is available.