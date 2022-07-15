Vermont State candidates come to Flat Iron

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – State Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman will be hosting a meet-and-greet event for presumptive Democratic nominee for State Treasurer Mike Pieciak at the Flat Iron Cooperative in Bellows Falls. The event will take place on Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. The address of the Flat Iron Cooperative is 51 The Square, Bellows Falls, Vt. Pieciak, Bos-Lun, and Goldman will be available to answer questions about their respective candidacies, important issues, and why they are running for office.

Pieciak was most recently the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, and was tapped by Gov. Scott to lead Vermont’s efforts in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic. Pieciak directed the state’s pandemic response, data analysis, and modeling. The State Treasurer makes recommendations for the future state pension system for state employees, drives state policy around taxes, and works closely with the Vermont General Assembly on a wide array of issues impacting Vermonters.

Pieciak grew up in Brattleboro, Windham County. He currently lives in Winooski, Vt. with his partner. More information about his candidacy can be found at www.mikeforvermont.com/.

Bos-Lun and Goldman are seeking re-election in Windham-3 legislative district. Their campaign websites are www.michelleforvt.com/ and www.lesliegoldmanvt.com/, respectively.