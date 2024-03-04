“Vermont Raptors” at OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mike Clough, director of the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, will present “Vermont Raptors” for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) group on March 12, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St in Springfield.

The program is co-sponsored by the Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society.

Clough will present the life history of some of our local raptors, as we examine rehabilitated, non-releasable birds who serve as education ambassadors, to acquaint us with some of the important predators that help maintain nature’s ecological balance. With these examples of live owls and hawks, he will give the audience the experience of observing up close the specific amazing adaptations of these magnificent birds of prey.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and older, who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

There is a membership fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for an individual program fee.

Preregistration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. If you do attend and have not pre-registered, we will welcome you, and provide an easy form for you to take to send in payment or pay online after the program.

Registration can easily be done online with a credit card by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. You may also register over the phone with your credit card by calling the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407 during regular business hours, or emailing noncredit@uvm.edu. The full semester program descriptions and dates can be referenced at the above registration website address.

The following program, on March 26, will be “Justin Morgan’s Horse: Making an American Myth.”