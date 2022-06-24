Vermont Pediatricians authorize Covid vaccines for children under 5

REGION – Vermont child health professionals welcome the authorization of Covid vaccines for young children over the age of 6 months by the Food & Drug Administration and the unanimous recommendation for use in this age group by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Data presented to the FDA and CDC show that the benefits of vaccination in this age group outweigh the risks.

The American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter (AAPVT) and the American Academy of Family Physicians Vermont Chapter (VTAFP) recommend Covid vaccination of all eligible children. All children will benefit from vaccination regardless of underlying health status or prior Covid infection.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for young children are a smaller dose than that recommended for adults and older children, and show similar antibody responses in clinical trials. Both vaccines were well tolerated by young children with no serious safety concerns.