Vermont Open Farm Week celebrates 8 years

REGION – For the eighth consecutive year, farmers across Vermont will once again open their barn doors and garden gates to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at Vermont’s vibrant working landscapes. Vermont Open Farm Week 2022 will be held Sunday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 14, and feature over 105 events at over 53 farms across the state. Events are live and sorted by day and location on www.DigInVT.com.

Open Farm Week is a celebration of Vermont farms offering visitors a backstage pass to learn more about local food origins, authentic agritourism experiences, and the chance to build relationships with local farmers. Farm visitors can look forward to maple and honey tastings, kids yoga on the farm, ice cream socials, behind-the-scenes tours, on-farm dinners, 5k races, pie contests, and more.

Each Open Farm Week event is created by a farmer and focused on highlighting the unique character of the host farm.

“Open Farm week is Vermont at its finest. Visitors get an authentic experience while touring and talking with farmers and producers,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “These visits highlight how our food is produced and how farmers care for their animals and land. We are grateful for these businesses that open up their daily lives to hundreds of visitors during Open Farm Week.”

Open Farm Week events are now live online. Many events are free and some require pre-registration. Not all farms are open every day, so be sure to visit www.DigInVT.com to explore the diverse event schedule and plan a visit. Everyone is invited to join the Open Farm Week conversation on social media using the hashtag #VTOpenFarm.