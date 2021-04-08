Vermont Forward Plan outlines phased reopening travel, gatherings

MONTPELIER, Vt. – At the Tuesday, April 6 press briefing, Gov. Phil Scott and other officials outlined the state’s stepped plan to methodically and safely ease mitigation measures as more Vermonters are vaccinated.

“We’re in the last laps of this race and this plan shows how we can finish strong if we all do our part,” said Gov. Scott. “We need Vermonters to look at this roadmap and recommit to following the guidance so we can finish this pandemic with the fewest lives lost; with our kids back in school before the school year ends; and take every one of the steps forward on the timeline. I’m personally asking all of you to do your part. Please, we need your help today as much as we did last year at this time.”

The Vermont Forward Plan uses vaccination rates as the key milestones for transitioning Vermont businesses to more general, universal guidance to prevent the spread of Covid-19; modifying travel guidance; and when gathering size can increase between now and July 4.

Universal guidance also transitions away from sector-specific measures, and towards general mitigation measures across most sectors. Some sectors, like healthcare and education, will retain individual guidance. Sectors have been placed into two groups:

Group A: Low contact, short duration, outdoor and controlled environment

Low contact, short duration, outdoor and controlled environment Group B: Long duration or close contact environments

Vermont Forward Plan steps

Step 1 begins when approximately 45-55% of Vermonters 16 and older have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. As of April 9, Group A sectors moved to universal guidance. No quarantine is required for unvaccinated visitors to Vermont with a negative test within three days prior to arrival. Unvaccinated Vermonters who have traveled across state lines must be tested within three days upon return to the state.

Masks and physical distancing is required when in the presence of those outside your household.

Step 2 starts when approximately 60-70% of Vermonters 16 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine. As of May 1, Group B sectors will move to required universal guidance.

Gatherings and events may be held indoors with one unvaccinated person per 100 square feet for up to 150 people as well as any number of vaccinated people. Outdoor events may host 300 unvaccinated people plus any number of vaccinated people. Masking and physical distancing is still required.

Step 3 begins when 70-85% of Vermonters 16 and older have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. As of June 1, no quarantine or testing will be required for cross state travel.

Gatherings and events held indoors may have one vaccinated person per 50 square feet for up to 300 people, plus any number of vaccinated people. Outdoor events may host up to 900 unvaccinated people plus any number of vaccinated people. Masking and physical distancing is still required.

By July 4, the state projects that universal guidance will be encouraged for all sectors and there will be no capacity restrictions for gatherings and events. Masking and physical distancing will be encouraged.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development will lay out full guidance as each step forward is taken. All guidance updates will now be made available in a central location at www.vermont.gov/vermont-forward.