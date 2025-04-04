Vermont families policy discussion at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday, May 15, at 6 p.m., Stephanie Yu, executive director of the Public Assets Institute, will explore why and how our state policies are failing families like Ian’s – the main character of the novel “Gather,” this year’s Vermont Reads book – and what tools the state has to keep these promises more effectively.

“This program series and community read is a wonderful opportunity for readers and everyone to come together, reflect on important and relevant themes, and gain new perspectives on life in Vermont,” said library director Gail Zachariah.

For more information about these events, book availability, or other library programs, visit www.whitinglibrary.org, call 802-875-2277, or stop by the library at 117 Main Street in Chester, Vt.