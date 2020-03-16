Vermont COVID-19 response fund will help with preparation, response

REGION – The Vermont Community Foundation announced it has established the Vermont COVID-19 Response Fund to support nonprofit organizations throughout the state that are particularly equipped to address community impacts of the novel coronavirus. Working with partners at the state and local level, the Community Foundation will prioritize the most immediate public health and economic impacts of the new disease, focusing on vulnerable populations and the service providers that support them. The new fund’s grantmaking strategy will be designed with partners who are on the front lines of both immediate response and long-term recovery.

“Our mission is to bring people and resources together to make a difference in Vermont every day, as well as when we face a challenge like this one,” says President and CEO Dan Smith. “This new fund will increase the ability of key organizations to provide core services that ensure Vermonters have what they need at this uncertain time, and we are calling on partners to join us. Private philanthropy will play an important role in helping the most vulnerable Vermonters navigate the weeks and months ahead.”

Contributions to the COVID-19 Response Fund can be made online through www.vermontcf.org/vtcovid19response. Donors who wish to speak with a philanthropic advisor or who need help facilitating cash wire or stock transfers can contact Jane Kimble at 802-388-3355 ext. 286 or jkimble@vermontcf.org.

In the coming weeks, the Community Foundation will be providing ongoing updates and information as the situation evolves. To stay up to date, follow The Vermont Community Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or visit www.vermontcf.org/vtcovid19response.