Vermont allocates moose hunting permits for 2021

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board voted April 7 to have 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or 5% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.

Permit applications are now available on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

“Moose density in WMU E remains well above one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”

The lottery application deadline is June 30. Winners of the lottery will purchase hunting permits. Nonresident applicants are encouraged to consider Covid-19 travel restrictions before applying as permits issued in 2021 will not be held to the following 2022 hunting season.

Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Applicants must continue to annually submit a moose permit application if they wish to retain their past bonus permits and accumulate subsequent bonus points.

By law, five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans and up to three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.

The 2021 Moose Season recommendation and related information about moose research and management are available on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.