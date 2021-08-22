Vermont Adult Learning Center launches Online Learning Center

REGION – Vermont Adult Learning, serving Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden, Addison, Rutland, Windsor and Windham counties, is launching an Online Learning Center to complement in-person services. Students are now able to pursue their high school diploma for free via in-person, online, or hybrid models.

“Vermont Adult Learning has taken our experience during Covid-19 and turned it into something positive and exciting – an Online Learning Center – where students have access to more teachers, a greater variety of courses, and a more varied schedule than ever before. The OLC was created to reach a broader segment of Vermonters, those hardworking individuals who lack reliable transportation, are busy parenting young children and/or have demanding work schedules.”

VAL has served tens of thousands adult learners, ages 16 years and older, since our founding in 1980. Our programs include basic education and literacy, high school completion, GED tutoring and testing, courses for English Language Learners, workforce readiness and development, and transition to post-secondary education and/or the workforce. Our services are free.

For more information, please access the OLC course catalog at https://sites.google.com/vtadultlearning.org/course-catalog. To learn more about VAL, visit www.vtadultlearning.org.