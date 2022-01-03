Vermont Adopts CDC Guidance for Isolation and Quarantine

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The State of Vermont has adopted the new Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for Covid-19 isolation and quarantine, while adding an additional layer of protection.

In addition to the CDC guidance, the Department of Health guidelines allow Vermonters to end isolation on the 5th day if they have gone 24 hours without a fever and have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart, beginning no sooner than day 4 of their isolation period. Continuing to wear a mask around others through day 10 of the isolation period is strongly recommended by both the CDC and the Health Department.

The CDC announced its new guidance earlier this week. Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said on Tuesday that Vermont would be adopting the guidance but needed to review it and state data to ensure it met the needs of all Vermonters, including workers, employers, and other sectors. This guidance does not apply to healthcare workers, for whom the updated CDC guidance was published on December 23.

You can leave home isolation on Day 5, if:

you have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day 4, and

you never had symptoms, or your symptoms have improved and you feel better, and

you have had no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fevers, and

you wear a mask around others through day 10.

Dr. Levine said that “While not requiring testing, we strongly recommend Vermonters adopt this “testing out” strategy to add an important additional layer of protection while exiting isolation, especially in light of the high levels of community transmission of omicron variant we are experiencing.”

Information about COVID-19, including actions to take if you test positive or are a close contact, where to get vaccination and booster shots, testing and protecting yourself and others, is available at www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19.

Related information for employers about this new guidance can be found at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development COVID-19 Recovery Resource Center: www.accd.vermont.gov/content/mitigating-and-responding-covid-19-workplace