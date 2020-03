WINDSOR, Vt. – Because of the COVID-19 concerns, the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association is following the actions of the VPA, NCAA, NBA, etc. and is canceling our Senior All-Star Game, which was scheduled for March 21 at Windsor High School.

We will be releasing the names of our award winners and the names of the Senior All-Star Teams soon. We are saddened to do this but feel safety is a priority.

Thanks to all those who worked organizing the event and those who sponsored it.