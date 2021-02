LUDLOW, Vt. – While following Covid-19 safety guidelines, the Black River Valley Senior Center, along with the RSVP volunteers and American Legion Post 36 family members, delivered homemade sweets, treats, and valentines to the homes of veterans, Meals on Wheels folks, and others in the towns of Cavendish and Ludlow. They thank all the area school children for making the valentines and for those who made cookies and other treats.