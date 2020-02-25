Vail EpicPromise announces annual community grant winners

LUDLOW, Vt. – Vail Resorts EpicPromise is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019-2020 community grants cycle. Eight local nonprofit organizations received $21,500 in grant support aimed at supporting the issues that matter most to the Okemo Valley community. Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million in support to more than 350 community nonprofits throughout the upcoming year.

“Okemo has always been such an important and dedicated supporter of Okemo Mountain School and our student-athletes, and we feel extremely grateful to be part of such a special community,” said OMS Development Coordinator Kate Foster. “We would like to thank Okemo and Epic Promise for the grant we received, because it supports the dreams and aspirations of all Okemo athletes. Because of Okemo’s contributions, we are able to provide scholarships and financial aid, individualized coaching and academic instruction, unparalleled training and mountain and lift access, and much more, making Okemo one of the strongest snow sports communities in the country.”

All grant decisions are made locally by Okemo employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local Giving Council and review all grant applications. Throughout the year, senior leaders and other employees engage with community stakeholders and nonprofit leaders to better understand the needs of Okemo Valley area residents and use this information to ensure all contributions match local needs. Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment.

Last year, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community grants supported the following issues Black River Good Neighbors, HCRS Hilltop, Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund Inc., Okemo Mountain Alpine Racing Association Inc., Okemo Tutorial Program, Reinbow Riding LTD, Springfield Family Center Inc., and Stepping Stones Preschool.