VAC Meet and Greet in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Please join us in welcoming Susan Evans McClure, executive director of the Vermont Arts Council (VAC) when she visits Bellows Falls. A Meet and Greet, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Rockingham Free Public Library, is hosted by the Vermont Creative Network/Southern Zone, the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), Rockingham Free Public Library, the Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group (RIDWG) and the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance (BFDDA).

Ms. McClure is looking forward to visiting Bellows Falls in order to meet with constituents and promote the Southern Vermont Creative Network, an initiative of the Vermont Arts Council. For more information on the Vermont Creative Network, visit www.vermontartscouncil.org/vermont-creative-network.

The Vermont Creative Network is a broad collective of organizations, businesses, and individuals working to advance Vermont’s creative sector. Vermont is known as one of the most creative states in the nation. Creative industries and occupations provide 9.3% of all employment. From Bennington to Barton, arts and culture significantly bolster the local economy, and are at the heart of Vermont’s identity.

Following the Meet and Greet, McClure will tour a few of the projects actively contributing to the creative economy of Bellows Falls, including: 33 Bridge Street (Stage 33, Wool FM, Hunter Studio, Sherwin Glass, and Kekic Glass), the Miss Bellows Falls Diner, the Exner Block (providing 10 affordable live/workspaces with a preference given to artists, and six retail spaces), and Wild Goose Players.

The public is invited, and RSVPs are appreciated. Send RSVPs to ramp@sover.net and write “RSVP for VAC 11/27 event” in the subject line, or call 802-463-3252. The Rockingham Free Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For accessibility questions, please contact the library directly at 802-463-4270.