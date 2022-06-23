VA highlights self-screen for PTSD Awareness

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. – The National Center for PTSD is encouraging Veterans, service members, and civilians who are trauma survivors to take a simple self-screen for posttraumatic stress disorder for PTSD Screening Day on June 27.

The self-screen tool is a short, five-question screen that can be answered alone, with a friend, family member, or health care provider.

PTSD is a mental health problem that some develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, car accident, or sexual assault. Regardless of the trauma or when it was experienced, VA offers PTSD treatments and other services to support Veterans who have experienced trauma or are experiencing symptoms of PTSD.

The White River Junction VA Healthcare System mental health services can be reached at 802-295-9363 ext. 5760. For more information, visit www.ptsd.va.gov or the National Center for PTSD.