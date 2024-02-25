Upstairs at Town Hall Open House in Chester

CEHSTER, Vt. – Upstairs @ Town Hall – a grassroots, volunteer group interested in hosting community/arts events at the newly-renovated space at Chester Town Hall – is sponsoring a community open house on Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Chester Town Hall Theater, 2nd floor, 556 Elm Street.

A lot of careful planning and consideration has gone into the restoration of the theater by the Town of Chester. The space, which can hold 245 people, has new flooring, acoustic improvements, and is ADA compliant with an elevator and accessible restroom. It will soon have a new projector, large screen, and high-definition cameras for livestreamed events. The theater will serve as a cultural center and destination for events like indoor concerts, dances, youth programs, spoken-word events, lectures, fundraisers, community meals, exercise classes, jams, performances, and festivals, etc. Really, there is no shortage of ideas. This is just the beginning, and we want to hear from you.

The open house will be a general meeting of and and all folks interested in using or helping out with activities inside this beautiful and historic space.

Let’s get together and see what we can bring to our friends, neighbors, visitors, and folks who have not yet heard about our great space. With some brainstorming, refreshments, a tour, discussion, and a bit of imagination, we will rock the hall.