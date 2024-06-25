Updated Town Plan advances, Chief Burnham reports on “bogus” bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Selectboard met on Monday, June 17, holding two public hearings, starting at 6 p.m., prior to the regular meeting. The first hearing was a discussion of the revised Town Plan, and the second an opportunity for the public to comment on the town water/wastewater fiscal year 2025 budget.

Town zoning administrator Chuck Wise presented the updated plan after inputting edits and comments collected from the board and Springfield residents.

The board heard from the Inclusion Committee Chair pattrice jones [editor’s note: jones prefers to spell her name without capital letters], who shared the committee’s recommendations with the board. The first request addressed compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at all town buildings. Noting that the plan did mention which buildings were still not up to code and the intent to eventually upgrade those sites, jones implored, “We would like to see a top-level recommendation, not hidden away in the different chapters, that the town sees as a matter of urgency the need to bring all town buildings into compliance.”

Jones told Wise and the board that Chapter 2, “the history and cultural chapter,” was the chapter the committee “had the most problem with.” Jones said they were left confused by what was included and what was left out of the chapter, and said they had not received proper notice to provide timely input. A proposed revision in Chapter 1 would add the requirement that the planning commission would “consult relevant committees” rather than acting alone in assessing the Town Plan.

The committee was recommending the entire chapter be rewritten. “We would be happy to draft that up,” said jones. “We would also be happy to work with Chuck.”

Acting as meeting chair, Mike Martin addressed jones, saying, “At this stage of the game, we’re trying to look for specific items that need to be changed. I would not find the recommendation to scrap an entire chapter and rewrite it as a valid recommendation for this board at this time.”

Wise agreed with Martin, but added, “If the board is interested in moving forward on some of these comments, we’ve already said this is a living document, if the inclusion committee [wants to rework Chapter 2] I would be interested in working with them on that. There are some long-range goals they have, and we can work together.”

Martin went through each of the requests presented by jones that addressed specific, nonsubstantive word and grammar changes, ultimately recommending that Wise “retool” the document and bring it back for additional review at the next and final hearing, scheduled for July 15.

Town manager Jeff Mobus updated the board on the status of the water/wastewater budget. Speaking of the need to properly fund the water and sewer utility, which is heavily regulated by the state, Mobus explained that the town often has no option but to follow state requirements, which often results in expenses going over budget.

The largest increase percentage was due to higher salary and staff expenses, and a portion can be attributed to the expiration of the agreement between the town and the state correctional facility that required the state to make double payments on their water and wastewater rates for the first 20 years of operation.

Additionally, there are various water lines that are nearing end of life and will need to be replaced. Mobus mentioned that, after many years of inadequate budgeting, the water/wastewater fund owed the operating fund over $1.5 million, and now have a plan in place to pay back at least $50,000 per year.

There were no public comments. During the regular meeting, the board moved to adopt the new water/wastewater rates and approve the fiscal year 2025 budget.

Police Chief Jeff Burnham was in attendance to report on an incident that had occurred earlier that day. The department received a 911 call of a reported bomb in a backpack at the bus stop on Main Street at the Springfield Food Coop. After collaborating with the fire department, state police, and officers from Chester and Weathersfield, it was confirmed the bomb was “bogus,” and Burnham was able to reopen Main Street to traffic.

The board considered a request from the Springfield Trails & Rural Economy Committee (ST&RE) proposing an ordinance prohibiting hunting in Hartness Park. After some debate, the board moved to bring the proposal to the ordinance committee for consideration.

The Springfield Selectboard will meet again on July 15.