Update on suspicious death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – An autopsy was performed Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington on the adult man found deceased Monday on Greeley Road in Springfield.

The Vermont State Police has completed notification of next of kin and is able to identify the victim in this incident as Justin Gilliam, 38, of Springfield, Vt.

The autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The investigation into this homicide remains active and ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or submit a tip anonymously online at www.vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.