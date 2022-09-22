Upcoming WRGC events

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Rod and Gun Club is happy to announce several activities coming up this Fall Season to mark on your calendars.

Do you need an excuse to organize your “treasures?” Our Annual Tag Sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, 2022. Reserve your tables now by calling Noreen at 802-345-9851. Also, our Game Supper will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Due to last year’s overwhelming response, changes will be made to ticket sales and takeout orders. Check out our Facebook page for more information. Lastly, Monday Night Bingo continues with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and play starting at 7 p.m. Bring a friend and join us for some laughter and to meet your neighbors.