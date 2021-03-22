Upcoming constituent meeting with Rep. Leslie Goldman

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Rep. Leslie Goldman will host a constituent meeting Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. to discuss issues, questions, and concerns with constituents of Vermont’s Windham-3 District. Rep. Goldman and her intern, Alexis Drown (UVM ‘24), will hold an hour-long online Zoom session to hear from constituents and discuss legislative plans for the coming year.

The meeting will be accessible via Zoom and will be open to all constituents of Windham-3. Rep. Goldman and her intern, Alexis, look forward to hearing from constituents.