United Church says goodbye to Sandra Russo

LUDLOW, Vt. – At a recent reception, the United Church of Ludlow said goodbye to Sandra Russo, their church secretary of the past seven years. Members of the congregation praised Sandra for her dedication and service to the church. Travel is in her plans. She has decided that it is time for her to spend more time with her family and friends, many whom live out of town.

Members of the congregation offered their best wishes to Sandra while welcoming Fred Marin, the new administrative assistant. Fred is available to assist by emailing unitedchurch@tds.net or by calling the church office Fridays from 3-5 p.m. Members of the greater Ludlow community are encouraged to stop by to see Fred or email him if the church can be of assistance or support.