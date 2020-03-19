United Church of Ludlow, making the church accessible to all

LUDLOW, Vt. – If you’ve driven by the United Church of Ludlow on the corner of Elm and Pleasant streets lately, you may have wondered what all the scaffolding was about. Well, the church is excited to realize a long-held dream to make the building accessible to all. A new addition to the rear of this beautiful church, built in 1892, will provide access to a handicapped-enabled elevator.

Members and visitors will soon be able to easily zip up to the social hall where meals and coffee hours are held. The current chair lift to the second floor will still be available to bring people to the sanctuary for services and to the parlor for meetings.

Handicapped-designated parking spaces will be available near the rear entrance. Construction is expected to be finished by this summer. Please check out www.unitedchurch.us for more information.