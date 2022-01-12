Unitarian Universalist Church celebrates MLK Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Unitarian Universalist Church in Springfield invites you to learn about Howard Thurman, a civil rights leader, in celebration of this upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The church will host a Zoom service on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. to discuss, “The Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and His ‘Hidden Figures:’ Dr. Howard Thurman and Other Influencers.”

Rep. John Lewis described Thurman, a preacher and professor who taught at Boston University and Howard University, as, “a saint of the civil rights movement.” Minister Usher Moses, of The Empowerment Center in Cheverly, Md. and Howard University, will lead the discussion on Thurman. Also assisting in the service will be Rev. Dr. Mellen Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Kristal Owens, and Robbin Ruffner, Religious Science Practitioner Emerita.

In this service, Moses plans to discuss the people who made an impact on MLK’s life, civil rights ministry, practices, and procedures. The series, titled, “Medicine for Our Times: Living the Legacy of Howard Thurman,” is co-sponsored by the Empowerment Center and the Springfield Vermont Meetinghouse. It will feature music by The Virtual Choir and Julane Deener.

Also offered is a bimonthly book club on Howard Thurman, which meets online every second Tuesday. The group will discuss “For the Inward Journey, The Writings of Howard Thurman,” and will be facilitated by Rev. Dr. Mellen Kennedy.

For links to the Zoom service or information on the bookclub, visit www.uuspringfieldvt.org/howard-thurman-medicine-for-these-times or email Deb Diegoli at uuspringfieldvt@gmail.com