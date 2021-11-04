Union Park Neighborhood Association annual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Union Park Neighborhood Association will hold its annual meeting, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. The Zoom meeting ID is 935 7981 4261 and the password is UPNA.

The Treasurer’s Report for the fiscal year July 2020 through June 2021 will be presented, and officers for the coming year will be elected. Additional relevant topics will be discussed as raised by people who attend the meeting.

Union Park Neighborhood Association’s mission is to build a vibrant, safe, and cohesive neighborhood. The neighborhood consists of Union Street, Park Street, and the many streets that connect with them.

For further information about the meeting or the Union Park Neighborhood Association, call Lori at 802-885-6388 or go to the Union Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page.