“Understanding Childhood Poverty” at Kurn Hattin Fall Conference

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children will hold its 29th Annual Fall Conference on Oct. 21, 2022, from 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in Westminster, Vt. Stephen Pimpare, PhD will present “Understanding Childhood Poverty.”

Dr. Pimpare is an educator and practitioner with a long history of direct service, applied research, and public engagement. His work with a broad range of audiences has focused on helping people better understand the actually-existing constraints faced by poor households, and then to help them use that knowledge to develop strategies for improving well-being in their own organizations and communities. Participants will leave the conference prepared to make informed and impactful steps in the fight against systemic poverty.

Attendees will be able to earn Continuing Education credits toward maintaining their professional certification. Lunch and materials are included with admission. Register by Oct. 1, 2022 for a discounted rate. To register go to www.conference.kurnhattin.org.

For more information please contact Terry Andrews at 802-721-6913 or email tandrews@kurnhattin.org.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey. Learn more at www.kurnhattin.org.