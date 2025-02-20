UMass Amherst graduate students to visit Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The UMass Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning (LARP) Program will visit Saxtons River on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., for a community get-together, hosted by Main Street Arts (MSA). Community members are invited to share coffee, doughnuts, and ideas with these graduate students, who will be spending a semester developing ideas for the village. At the end of the semester, students will present dozens of design explorations and vignettes to the public. Main Street Arts is located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River.

Have thoughts about river access, streetscapes, public art, or more, but can’t make the Feb. 26 meeting? Main Street Arts will have a wall in the art room where you can post your ideas for the next few weeks. Come during any MSA open hours or events.

This project is part of a developing relationship between the UMass Amherst LARP program and the Windham Regional Commission (WRC). Chris Campany, executive director of the commission, said, “We are fortunate to have such a robust program in close proximity.” Area residents may remember that LARP graduate students facilitated the discussion about 37 Main Street in Saxtons River that launched redevelopment towards senior housing and mixed commercial space. More recently, LARP graduate students worked on the West River corridor.

This year’s project is supported by the WRC, which will cover costs associated with student travel and other project logistics, and provide the class with base maps and other technical information. Campany said, “This is a senior capstone class through which seniors in their final semester continue to build their knowledge and experience, while applying what they’ve already learned…they’ll definitely be looking for information and guidance from the community to inform their designs.” So come converse with the students about what you’d like to see in Saxtons River.