U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy announces retirement

MONTPELIER, Vt. – At a press conference this morning, Senator Patrick Leahy announced that he will be retiring from office at the end of his current term. His retirement will mark the end of a long and distinguished Senate career, which began in 1974, when he became the first Democrat and youngest person ever elected to the U.S. Senate from Vermont.

Sen. Leahy spoke to his achievements and contributions throughout the years on human rights, agriculture, humanitarian aid, national security, and more, and his commitment to bring Vermont values to issues faced around the world.

“I am proud to be Vermont’s longest serving senator, and I hope that my work has made a difference for Vermonters and beyond. I’ve brought Vermont’s voice to the United State Senate and Vermont’s values around the world,” said Senator Leahy. “While I’ll continue to serve Vermont, Marcelle and I have reached the conclusion that it is time to put down the gavel. It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It’s time to come home.

“I will forever carry with me the enduring bond to my fellow Vermonters, whose goodness is what I strive for as their representative. I am confident in what the future holds, and Marcelle and I will pray for that future. Thank you very much.”

Senator Leahy currently serves as U.S. Senate President Pro Tempore and is in his eighth term.

Following the announcement, Vermont Rep. Peter Welch stated: “It is a historic and bittersweet day. Like so many Vermonters, I appreciate the incredible service that Patrick J. Leahy and Marcelle Leahy have given all of us in Vermont for so long, but it is hard to imagine the United States Senate without Patrick Leahy. No one has served Vermont so faithfully, so constantly, so honestly, and so fiercely as Patrick.”

Welch continued, “While Patrick has been a giant in the U.S. Senate, consulted by presidents and world leaders, he is always happiest on his farm in Middlesex and being with his fellow Vermonters. He never left his roots in Montpelier or the values of his parents, who instilled decency, honesty, and service.”

Anne Lezak, newly-elected Chair of the Vermont Democratic Party, said in a statement: “The Vermont Democratic Party thanks Senator Leahy for his nearly 48 years serving Vermonters and the American people. His impact over his long and distinguished career is immeasurable.

“Since taking office in 1975 as Vermont’s first Democratic Senator, Senator Leahy has become a nationally recognized Senate leader with a proud legacy of fighting for Vermont’s workers and families and championing Democratic values. Senator Leahy has worked tirelessly for a brighter future for Vermont and for all Vermonters. We all owe him a deep debt of gratitude.”

In April 2022, Sen. Leahy will be releasing a memoir titled “The Road Taken,” which will look back on a life lived on the front lines of American politics. The book will be published by Simon & Schuster.

Senator Leahy will be retiring in January 2023.