Tyson Ladies Aid Bazaar returns with a bang

LUDLOW, Vt. – Back by popular demand, the Tyson Ladies Aid Bazaar is on target to be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fletcher Farms on Route 103, just south of Ludlow, Vt.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a great couple hours viewing and taking a chance to win one or more gift baskets that are sure to please everyone, young and old. The imagination and creativity that these ladies put in to creating these unique and fun baskets covering many themes are unsurpassed. And, take advantage of some of the best barbecue chicken you’ve ever tasted. On top of that, these Ladies are known far and wide for their homemade baked goods, of which there will be many for your enjoyment and for sale.

New this year is the location of this beloved event. We are holding it in conjunction with the Fletcher Farms 75th anniversary on their site in Ludlow.

All proceeds from the bazaar baskets, Chicken BBQ, and bake sale go towards supporting scholarships to local high school seniors, community support, and running the free Tyson Library. Please come join us and help us support your community while enjoying a fun event. For further information, contact Janine Norman at 802-228-8764.