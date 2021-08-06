Tyson Ladies Aid Bazaar in Veterans Memorial Park

LUDLOW, Vt. – Coming up Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 is the Tyson Ladies Aid Annual Bazaar to be held at Memorial Park in Ludlow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Although the numerous gift certificates are always a big draw for the raffle, the ladies have not asked local businesses for donations due the financial hardship of Covid-19. Donations are always welcome, however.

There will be the usual spectacular array of gift baskets upon which to take a chance. The bake sale and book sale are always wonderful and, of course, the chicken barbecue will be happening too.

Funds raised are used for a number of community needs, including two scholarships for graduating seniors, support of Tyson Library, and many other worthwhile projects. Please call Janine Norman at 802-228-8764 for any questions.