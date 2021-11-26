Tygart Mountain Sports, Mojo Cafe win Duke DaLoose Awards

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, two Ludlow businesses were presented with the Duke DaLoose Foundation Award for Excellence for 2021.

Pat and Betsy Ross, owners of Tygart Mountain Sports, were especially proud because it is their second consecutive Dukie.

The owners of Mojo Café, Jodi and John Seward, pledged to do their best to live up to the legacy of the Duke DaLoose Foundation for Excellence Award and were immediately picking a prominent spot to display their highly coveted Dukie.

The Duke DaLoose Foundation Award for Excellence, also known as the Dukie, is an annual award presented to businesses who exhibit the traits embodied by the award’s namesake Duke DaLoose. The Duke DaLoose Foundation Committee for awarding the Duke DaLoose Foundation Award for Excellence is responsible for choosing the recipients of the prestigious award.

As the committee chair, Nan Fredericks explains, “Interacting with Duke DaLoose and presenting this cherished award really is something else.”