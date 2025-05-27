Two students awarded Andover Scholarship

ANDOVER, Vt. – The Andover Scholarship Committee is pleased to award scholarships to two graduating high school seniors in 2025. Each of these impressive students has demonstrated both a love of and service to the Andover community, in addition to finishing their high school studies.

Niavh Gibney grew up in Andover, and will graduate from Green Mountain Union High School in June. She will attend Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in the fall, with the goal of a career as an architect committed to environmental sustainability.

Linsey Miles will also graduate from Green Mountain Union High School in June. She plans to combine her interests in science and medicine with her desire to serve her community by becoming a dental hygienist. To pursue that goal, she will attend Regis College in Weston, Mass.

The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering scholarships since the mid-1990s to outstanding Andover high school seniors who are continuing their education in colleges, universities, and trade schools. The committee raises money for scholarships primarily through a fundraising letter. To date, this community support has helped 72 of our young high school graduates take the next step in their education.

The Andover Scholarship Fund is funded entirely on local contributions. It is a recognized public charity under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. If you wish to donate to the scholarship fund, please send your contribution to the Andover Scholarship Committee, 953 Weston-Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143, or visit www.givebutter.com/AndoverScholarship25.

The scholarship committee, whose members are Charlene Huyler, Maddy Bodin, and Carmen Macchia, wishes the two scholarship recipients, and all of Andover’s high school graduates, success.