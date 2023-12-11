Two solo shows at Canal Street Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents MC Noyes’ “Water Way” solo show, premiering the artist’s newest series of ink wash paintings, and Judi Forman’s solo spotlight show, showing the artist’s newest work creating one-of-a-kind jewelry. Both shows open Dec. 15, and are on view through Feb. 10. Join the gallery on Third Friday Gallery Night in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m., to celebrate and meet the artists. All gallery events are free, open to the public, and family friendly. For wheelchair access, call 802-289-0104 upon arrival.

Michael C. Noyes, based in Bellows Falls, Vt., has long maintained an oil painting practice, which has been influenced by the artist’s study of ink wash on paper, and of Chinese calligraphy and painting. The artist’s newest series, “Water Way,” evolved into using ink wash as a primary medium. The materials the artist uses include handmade xuan and mulberry paper of several thicknesses, each made respectively from the bark of the blue sandalwood tree, the mulberry tree and leaves, and rice stocks, along with other ingredients and lengthy processes used for over a thousand years in China. Brushes consist of natural hairs, all with specific purposes, made for example from goat, sheep, rabbit, weasel, bear, and horse. The traditional ink sticks are composed of pressed powdered pigments bound with gelatin. These are ground with water on a stone to emulsify a thick ink.

Of his practice, Noyes says, “I am drawn to the immediacy, permanence, and challenge which ink wash painting presents. The traditional techniques are hard to master, and involve learning to grind inks to a proper consistency, choosing the paper, brushes, inks and colors to use, and then applying one color at a time. The preparation which goes into one brushstroke is most of the process. This is why calligraphy is practiced, to gain the skills needed to paint. It is attempting to control the uncontrollable. Practicing the materials and techniques of Chinese ink painting and calligraphy is what I am in pursuit of by creating my ‘Water Way’ series.”

Noyes’s first handmade, stab-bound book of original paintings, a collaboration with Len Emery Photography, is also to be presented during the “Water Way” solo show, and is entitled “Bubble Book 1.” This book is a representation of using bubbles on the surface of flowing water as a visualization tool to detach the mind from intrusive thoughts and bring it back to the present.

Judi Forman, based in Westminster, Vt., is a metal artist working with silver, copper, niobium, and steel, using techniques such as anodizing, imprinting texture, and drawing with colored pencil. The artist uses patinated copper with colored pencil along with silver to create works such as “Three Birds Brooch and Pendant.” Forman designs compositions often inspired by nature on and with the multiple surfaces she has shaped. Multiple pieces are often riveted together to present the final work. Forman’s most recent work, using colored pencil on copper, adds both bright color and texture to the artist’s jewelry.

Of her work, Forman says, “I find inspiration in the work of my teachers and other jewelry artists, but then it boils down to just what happens between me and the materials. I love the synergy between the metal, my ideas, and the tools. Some of my favorite pieces are the result of serendipity, such as how a particular piece of copper responds to the heat of a torch on a particular day and acquires a one-of-a-kind patina.”

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about either show or Canal Street Art Gallery, visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.