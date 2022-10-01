Two more Little Libraries installed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two more little libraries, auctioned by the Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL), have been installed in Springfield.

One, called “Gnome Place Like a Library,” can be found at The Common, towards the back, near the playground. It was built by Karl Riotte, designed by Donna Cummings, and bought and installed by Lisa and Jeff Mobus.

The other can be found in the Black River Coffee Bar. Rotarian president Karen Longo created the Steampunk-themed library; her husband, Chip Longo built it, and Black River Coffee Bar owner Mike Schmidt bought it.

Springfield Rotary Club purchased the materials to build six little libraries, which were donated to FOTSL to raise money for its programs. Springfield Rotary Club created this project as a way of supporting FOSTL and furthering the goal of increasing literacy in the community.

The auction rose close to $2,800.