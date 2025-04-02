Twin Falls announces triumphant completion of meet season

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. –Twin Falls Training Center is proud to announce the completion of its 2024-2025 meet season. The 2025 State Meet took place at St. Johnsbury Academy, on March 22 and 23. It brought together more than 400 gymnasts from 10 different clubs around the state. To qualify for state, a gymnast must score a 32 or higher in the all-around. Each gymnast showcased their talents in balance beam, uneven bars, floor exercise, and vault.

Under the coaching of Cassandra Thomas and Katharine Wilkinson, Xcel Platinum, Silver, and Bronze level gymnasts from Twin Falls Training Center competed over the weekend. The Silver Xcel team and Bronze Xcel team brought home championships, with Xcel Silver taking fourth place overall, and Xcel Bronze taking third place overall. Notably, 15 out of 22 gymnasts placed individually in their age groups. Overall, the Bronze Xcel team’s collective score was 114.275, and the Silver Xcel team’s score was 111.250.

“Watching these athletes compete this weekend and bring home state championship banners made me beyond proud,” said coach Cassandra Thomas. Thomas is the co-owner of Twin Falls along with coach Kari Gypson. Thomas went on to say that, “After three years, Twin Falls is here and making a name for itself.”

Gymnastics cultivates discipline and strength, imparting valuable life lessons such as perseverance, teamwork, and the importance of setting and achieving goals. Coach Thomas expressed her admiration in a Facebook message, saying, “They truly are my family.”

Twin Falls is located in Rockingham, Vt. They offer both competitive and recreational gymnastics, playgroups, ninja, cheer, toddler classes, birthday parties, and school and summer vacation camps. For more information, contact Twin Falls at 802-732-8063, or visit their website at www.twinfallsgym.com.