Turning Point of Windham County announces upcoming leadership change

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The board of directors of the Turning Point of Windham County Recovery Center would like to announce the transition of its executive director position.

Suzie Walker has served as executive director for nearly 13 years and has overseen tremendous success and growth at the center. This work includes the purchase and rehabilitation of the center’s permanent downtown home in 2014 and the expansion of recovery programs to include a Recovery Coaching at the Emergency Department program at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Project CARE coaching partnership with the Brattleboro Police Department, a Families in Recovery program, and a partnership with the Voices of Hope in Wilmington to expand rural recovery supports. She has enjoyed rich partnerships with many providers and businesses to expand awareness of substance-use disorder and share the message of hope. In the community at-large, she has been a tireless and effective advocate for recovery and recovery services.

Suzie has overseen the growth of our Brattleboro center from a small organization with a handful of volunteers to an entity with nearly 20 paid employees and a half-million-dollar budget. She has provided a tremendous service to the people of Windham County in her role as director, and she will be truly missed by her coworkers, community partners, and guests at the center.

Suzie and the board have established a transition committee that will oversee the advertising and hiring of a new executive director for the Turning Point of Windham County. The role is expected to be filled in early 2022, with the job opening to be posted in the coming weeks. Suzie will assist with the new director’s entry, staying part-time until no longer needed.

Turning Point is a peer-guided recovery center, embracing all paths to recovery, connecting in compassion, dignity, and recovery.