CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – On Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m., All Saints Parish will hold a catered turkey dinner at St. Peter’s Church on 30 Church St., North Walpole, N.H. There is no cost, but donations to assist the parish with winter fuel costs are encouraged.

On the menu will be boneless turkey, mashed potato, squash, coleslaw, and ice cream for dessert. Please notify Father John Loughnane at 603-717-5603 if you plan to attend.