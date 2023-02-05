True North Hearing ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 25 the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce joined True North Hearing to welcome them to their new location in the Springfield Shopping Plaza. True North Hearing has been a longstanding community member, previously known as Springfield Hearing located on Park Street. They rebranded to True North Hearing and joined a larger hearing network that covers Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. The recent move to the plaza hopes to bring new connections and more exposure of their offerings to the people in the area.

True North Hearing offers comprehensive and holistic care, including hearing tests and evaluations, hearing aids and treatment, tinnitus treatment, and hearing protection. The clinicians are devoted to caring for a patient’s overall hearing health, which includes preventing and treating hearing loss. They work with their patients to address concerns and create customized solutions to fit their patients’ budget and lifestyle. Every patient who walks through the door gets complete and customized care.

True North Hearing also has multiple locations in Springfield, Bennington, St. Johnsbury, Newport, and West Lebanon, N.H. All of their locations offer complimentary hearing evaluations so that anyone can get a baseline for their hearing health. They can also help you find tools and resources to help you live with hearing loss, such as offering free captioning telephones for anyone who has a documented need. They are looking for new ways to use their specialty to support the community of Springfield.

True North Hearing is far more than just hearing aids. They aim to be a major resource in Vermont for all things hearing loss, hearing care, and hearing protection. They also hope to start informational seminars in the near future to discuss the correlation of hearing loss with dementia, Alzheimer’s, falls, and depression.

Check them out at www.truenorth.alpacaaudiology.com/ or visit them in their new location at 100 Springfield Plaza Road.