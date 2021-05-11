Trimboli receives Rotary Community Service Award

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club presented its annual Community Service Award to Karen Trimboli at its recent meeting, held using Zoom.

In making the award, Kevin Barnes, LRC president, thanked Karen for her years of service to the community as the leader of the Ludlow Elementary School and Black River High School. He emphasized the important role she played during the Covid-19 pandemic in providing meaningful educational opportunities to area students.

In her response to the award, Karen noted that, during the Covid crisis, students, teachers, and parents were “very resilient” in adapting to the demands of remote learning. She had high praise for parents, especially, as they “stepped up to help the kids adapt to the technical demands of the process.”

She indicated that a great deal of planning went into getting the students into a safe environment while maximizing the level of education provided through the remote learning process.

Karen noted that the major thing she missed during this process was the usual participation of local organizations like Black River Academy Museum, the American Legion, and other area groups who often assisted in helping the schools with the educational process.

During the business portion of the LRC meeting, it was decided to donate $1,000 to the nonprofit charity SEWA International to purchase two oxygen generators for India to help with the Covid-19 crisis in the nation.