Tri Town Collectors Club final shows of season

REGION – The Tri Town Collectors Club will wrap up its winter seasonal shows, featuring comic books, coins, paper money, vintage to modern sports cards, Pokémon cards, postcards, and other collectibles, in the next two weeks.

The events are at the Charlestown, N.H., Senior Center, on Saturday, March 29; and at the Brattleboro, Vt., Holiday Inn, on Saturday, April 12.

Many dealers and collectors from the tristate area have met often for more than 25 years, with daylong series of hobby activities that are packed with fun for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, sports cards, comic books, and Pokémon cards, there will be a special quiz for collectors.

There is no admission charge. Anyone wishing to set up to sell their material may do so by calling Joe Fuller at 802-379-2353, or email at pepsijoseph@yahoo.com.