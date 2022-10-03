Tri-Mtn Lions continue to support Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Tri-Mtn Lions have been busy. On Sept. 11, 2022, the Lions made and served popcorn at Neighborhood Connections’ The Mountain Circus fundraiser at Flood Brook School. Thank you Peggy Merrow for the use of your popcorn machine, and thank you Terry Merrow for donating the popcorn.

In addition, the Tri-Mtn Lions also manned water table no. 2 at the Maple Leaf Marathon in Manchester on Sept. 10, 2022, and they had their booth at the Bondville Fair, providing earplugs for all attending the truck and tractor pull. At the fair, Lions pulled three winning tickets from the raffle basket. Betsy Magee of Essex Junction won a Solo Bonfire Stofe; Terry Bennette of Putney won two one-day ski passes to Bromley; and a large gift basket of goodies from the Vermont Country Store went to Chris Glabach of Winhall.

Now that the school year has started, the local Lion’s Club in Vermont will be showing vision screenings in schools.

To contact Tri-Mtn Lions, call Pam Nichols at 802-384-0033 or Randee Keith at 802-379-8663. Meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Neighborhood Connections, Londonderry, Vt.