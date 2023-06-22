Tri-Mountain Lions Melvin Jones award

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Terry Merrow is the recipient of the Melvin Jones award from the Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions Club. This award is for those who spend many hours serving their communities. Terry gives his time coaching girls varsity basketball at Leland and Gray, he was the America’s Team Coach for two years, taking the girls team to England and Italy to compete. Terry has been the organizer for “Hoops for Hope,” an organization having basketball games as fundraisers for families with medical and other expenses. “Real Men wear Pink,” a cornhole tournament for breast cancer, was organized by Terry last fall, and will be bigger and better this October. He has also coached at BBA for 14 years.

When Terry isn’t coaching, you can find him manning the grill for the fall sports programs, raising money for the Booster Club.

Terry has a job too. When you see him working at the Village Market, give him a high five for all of his volunteering.

Pictured from left are Terry’s daughter Rebecca, wife Arlena, Terry, Tri-Mountain Lions President Pam Nichols, and Lions Club Past International President Joe Preston.