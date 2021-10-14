Tri-Mountain Lions donate to Pingree Dog Park

From left, standing, are Londonderry Parks Board member Elizabeth Labeau and Lion Pam Nichols; sitting on the new bench are Lion Randee Keith and Board member Marge Fish; and standing next to bench on the right is Lion Gail Wyman. In front are Board member Steve Bergleitner and his dog Stella. Photo by Kelly Pajala, Parks Board President
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions recently donated a Trex bench to Pingree Dog Park. Tri-Mountain Lions use the program of recycling 500 pounds of clear plastic to receive a bench from the Trex Company. This is the third bench the Lions have donated in the Tri-Mountain region.

Tri-Mountain Lions also donated $250 from their successful quilt raffle to the Londonderry Community Christmas Tree Fund.

Lions serve the communities they live in. If you know of a need, contact Pam Nichols at 802-362-3504 or vtlionpam@gmail.com. We welcome new members anytime.

