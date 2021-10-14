Tri-Mountain Lions donate to Pingree Dog Park

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions recently donated a Trex bench to Pingree Dog Park. Tri-Mountain Lions use the program of recycling 500 pounds of clear plastic to receive a bench from the Trex Company. This is the third bench the Lions have donated in the Tri-Mountain region.

Tri-Mountain Lions also donated $250 from their successful quilt raffle to the Londonderry Community Christmas Tree Fund.

Lions serve the communities they live in. If you know of a need, contact Pam Nichols at 802-362-3504 or vtlionpam@gmail.com. We welcome new members anytime.