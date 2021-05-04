Tri-Mountain Lions Club to host food drive

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Area Tri-Mountain Lions Club members have kept busy during the past year of Covid-19. We have had Zoom meetings instead of meeting in person. We have sewn and donated over 3,000 facemasks to schools, clinics, veterans, and others. Some of our members have delivered food from the local food shelves to people who were unable to get out. We are still recycling eyeglasses left off in our local drop boxes.

We are having a Food From the Heart Drive Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in front of the Londonderry Hardware in the Mountain Marketplace. Non-perishable foods, cleaning items, and toiletries are needed. We will be dividing between the Tri-Mountain communities.

If we keep moving forward with restrictions being lifted, the Tri-Mountain Lions will be back doing the vision screenings in our local school starting in September.

Interested in becoming a Lions Club Member? Contact Randee Keith at 802-379-8663 or randee.55@comcast.net.