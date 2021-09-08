Tri-Mountain Lions Club announces raffle winners

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Tri-Mountain Lions Club recently announced the winners of their summer raffle. Mike Wilcox was winner of the first-place prize. This quilt was made by members of the Lions Club with the help of our friends Carolyn and Sue at Country Treasures in Chester. Mike is an ice cream vendor at the Bondville Fair each year.

Second-place winner of two handcrafted Lynn Eckhardt bags is Pete Bryant of Chester.

Third place winner of one quart of pure Vermont maple syrup is David Simonetti of Bondville.

Thank you to everyone who participated by purchasing a raffle ticket. All proceeds go back into the Tri-Mountain communities. We assist those who qualify in the purchase of glasses; we recycle glasses from our drop-off boxes. We have food drives for the local food shelves twice a year. We are here to help in the community. If you have a need, contact Randee Keith, randee.55@comcast.net, or Pam Nichols, vtlionpam@gmail.com.