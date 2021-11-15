Trees & Seeds partners with the Expeditionary School

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River is excited to announce its new partnership with Trees & Seeds, a nonprofit whose vision centers around that belief that food security improves learning, elevates lives, and creates pathways to equality.

Over the past 28 years, John Hiers has educated students about forestry and agriculture. Several years ago, he left his position at Woodstock Union High School to form the nonprofit, Trees & Seeds. The goal of Trees & Seeds is to provide meaningful experiences for all participants by creating collaborations through agricultural projects and other related services. With an abundance of experience, he looks forward to sharing his vision of peace through cultivation with the Trailblazers at the Expeditionary School at Black River.

Kendra Rickerby is excited to have this additional partnership. The Trees & Seeds connection is a central part of the Food System and Agricultural pathway ESBR is building for 11th and 12th graders. The school welcomes John’s longstanding commitment to hands-on learning experiences for students and the community. “We are thrilled to be the beneficiaries of Trees & Seeds commitment to cultivating an ecosystem of anytime, anywhere learning,” stated Rickerby. The synergy between each organization’s vision is a natural fit.

The Expeditionary School at Black River’s mission is to educate students to be intellectually curious, resourceful, and confident in themselves for a life of personal fulfillment and civic engagement. To learn more about ways to become connected to ESBR, please contact Kendra Rickerby via email at krickerby@esblackriver.org or visit www.esblackriver.org.